K?t? Meal Prep: A Practical Guide to Follow your Low Carb Diet, Using the Ultimate 21 Days Meal Plan, Enjoying Cooking with these Amazing Easy Recipes

❒ 55% SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR BOOKSTORE! NOW AT 24.99$ INSTEAD OF 32.99$ ❒Whether your customers are kitchen masters of Chopped-level proportions or just tiptoeing into the world of creating their own culinary delights, this coobook has got their back!Are you tired of those diets which instruct you to eat the same type of food every day? Are you looking for a full set of delicious dishes ready-to-eat in any time of your day?Are you interested in starting a low carb diet which will allow you to eat your favorite food and also burn fat at the same time, but you just don't have a clue from where to start? We all have these doubts to ourselves when we open a diet book for the first time. It explains perfectly all the great achievement you can reach by following the diet, the food you should eat and the ones you should avoid. But the question is: Where do I start?Most of the time we don't have a plan, a map to turn words into deeds.For these reasons I create a practical blueprint to let you enjoy the immense potential of keto diet and, at the same time, saving money and the time following in it.You no longer have to worry about how and what to eat, in fact, you would find a 21 day diet plan, a tried and tested, and well-organized program ready to follow. Divided by breakfast, lunch and dinner, with delicious recipes easy to prepare.You will get the information you need about:- How to plan your diet- A complete 21 Day meal plan - Gourmet receipt easy to prepare- Tips and suggestion to buy, cook and store your foodIf you are not a fan of following, but you are just looking for ideas for your meals, let yourself be inspired by more than 60 recipes for every moment in the day.Even if you've never picked up a pot in your life, you will still be able to cook these easy low carb meals for your breakfast, lunch and dinner.Grab it today and help your customers have a restaurant-worthy meal on the table every day in the amount of time it would take to decide where to order takeout.