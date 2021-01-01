Kung Fu Class Chinese Martial Arts Group Calligraphy Design T-Shirt

Kung Fu class Calligraphy Brush Design. Perfect for any Chinese Martial Arts lover to wear during Kung Fu training. Buy this design for your Martial Arts Kung Fu group, Teacher, Sifu, Shrfu, Class or Students - beginner or advanced. Chinese Calligraphy Style for a Chinese Martial Arts Lover. Ideal to buy in bulk for a whole martial arts class to wear at a martial arts event to show off your Kung Fu skills. Perfect uniform for the whole Kung Fu class. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem