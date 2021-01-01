KUSH Lip Balm

HIT OF HYDRATION Plant-derived oil soothes and hydrates lips. THE GOOD STUFF Shea, cocoa, and mango butters coat and instantly absorb to soften lips and improve texture. Antioxidant-rich jojoba and olive oils help protect against free radicals + environmental stressors, provide anti-inflammatory benefits, and naturally tint the formula so it goes on green but blends in clear. KUSH + Color Formula locks in hydration with an invisible barrier to prevent moisture loss. Tinted shades leave a sheer wash of color. Sage extract and peppermint oil combine for a subtle, natural flavor. DIRECTIONS Swipe on lips throughout the day for instant hydration. Layer for added payoff, or wear under Lip Color as a hydrating base.