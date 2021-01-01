Kwame Nkrumah Day Ghanaian Flag Design Tote Bag

Kwame Nkrumah Day Ghanaian Flag Design celebrates Kwane Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and the father of Pan Africanism on the continent. Born September 21, 1909 in Gold Coast aka present day Ghana, September 21 is Kwame Nkrumah Day Features a Ghanaian flag with the name of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah. Simple uncomplicated design for people who prefer it. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.