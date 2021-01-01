Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Kyle Topstitched Zip Jacket

Ideal jacket to dress up or down that gets a tailored look from topstitching. Roundneck Long sleeves Zip front Zip pockets Italian cotton/polyamide/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Salon Z - Lafayette Salon Z > Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size. Color: White. Size: 16.