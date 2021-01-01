PISTOLA Kylee Short. - size 30 (also in 26, 28, 29) PISTOLA Kylee Short. - size 30 (also in 26, 28, 29) 100% cotton. Zipper fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Raw cut hem with tacked front. Destroyed fabric throughout. Heavily faded and distressed throughout. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Imported. PSTL-WF26. P4452RLP-PDT. PISTOLA is a premium denim label offering contemporary ready-to-wear collections designed with the modern woman's independent spirit in mind. Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Grace Na, Pistola skillfully blends expert cuts with a streetwise sensibility. Designed in California, PISTOLA garment is meticulously crafted, elevating everyday material with precise fits and utilitarian style edge, to give women thoughtfully designed classics as wardrobe essentials to live in. PISTOLA stands by the guiding principle that high-quality denim is for everyone, forever.