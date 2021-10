Fiesta Shags Are Colorful, Medium Pile Shag Rugs (1.00 Inches) Contemporary Styled With Brilliant Graphic Designs. Made Using Durable, Yet Soft Synthetic Yarns, Fiesta Shags Will Add Rainbows Of Color And Luxurious Texture To The Kid's Bedroom, Playroom Or Any Modern Styled Family Room.Rug Make: ShagRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 36 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported