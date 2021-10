From the Enchanted Nature Collection. Adjustable one-piece swimsuit tailored with cutout details at the front and moderate coverage. Halter neck Adjustable shoulder straps Back hook closure 80% polyamide/20% elastane Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Model measurements:5'10" tall, 34" bust, 27" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Onda De Mar Swim > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Onda De Mar Swim. Color: Wonder Viper. Size: XS.