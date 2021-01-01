Kyuki-Do Martial Arts Retro Stretch Kick Fighter Defense Tote Bag

If you have boys or girls who enjoy taekwondo or Kyuki Do hobby and are training for their black belt in MMA this retro design is perfect to represent the tenets of martial arts! This retro style Kyuki Do design reads Kyuki-Do. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.