Kz ATE Copper Driver Ear Hook HiFi in Ear Earphone Sport Headphones for Running with Foam Eartips with Microphone

High quality copper material driver unit, have an accurate resolution than ordinary driver. Sound performance is clear treble exquisite voicals and heavy bass. This sports headphone with a HD microphone, have a better sound quality, cooperate to the CVC digital noise reduction technology, effectually reduce interference of the background sounds. To make clear calls. Gold-plated jack contact surface to prevent oxidation, reduces signal loss, and provides better audio restoration. 32 core long crygen oxygen-free copper cable, audio signal transmit losslessly. Perfectly restore the sound scene and rich details. The ED3 headphone with this high end material to make the perfect stereo. Lighter, reducing the burden of wearing. The reasonable shape fit for most ears of people. Comfortable to wear for long time, will not cause discomfort as ordinary in ear headphone. The headphone with better noise isolation, to prevent leakage of sound, the full enjoyment of the headphone sound.