Daniela Villegas - La Aventura Diamond & Opal 18kt Gold Necklace - Womens - Yellow Gold

Daniela Villegas - Daniella Villegas looks to nature to inspire whimsical pieces such as this La Aventura necklace, which is made in the USA from solid 18kt gold for a weighty feel. The lighter-case pendant opens via a flip-top lid and is decorated by pavé white diamonds around the hanging loop and base and heart-shaped red sapphires, then features charming chameleons - a signature creature of the designer - embellished with opal cabochons and a rainbow of multicoloured sapphires, complete with bright green tsavorite eyes. Wear it as a directional statement draped over minimalist tops.