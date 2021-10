What it is: A fragrance in La Collection Privee, a collection of precious essences blended only with pristine, pure, authentic ingredients. Fragrance story: The ingredients are blended in extreme concentrations to guarantee a superior, potent, highly-nuanced fragrance. While being resolutely modern in the creation of its juices, La Collection Privee honors the history of Houbigant, giving a new life to the bottles and the names that have made