La Gioconda Mona Lisa Parody Meowna Lisa Funny Art Graphic T-Shirt

Funny take on Renaissance Master Da Vinci's Famous Mona Lisa Portrait, with a Cat. Perfect for art history students fine art majors, art teachers who love cats. A funny outfit for lab class at the atelier. Visit Fine Art Masters Parody Club for more stuff. Makes great gift for cat moms, dads, art students, teachers, painters, artists who love their cats. Makes Great Stocking Stuffer Ideas For The Holidays. Apparel, Accessories for Tech And Home. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem