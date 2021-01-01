From longines
Longines La Grande Classique Automatic Champagne Diamond Dial Ladies Watch L4.274.3.37.7
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver and yellow gold-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-plated bezel. Champagne dial with yellow gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L595 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 17.8 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: L4 274 3 37 7, L4-274-3-37-7, L4/274/3/37/7, L42743377. Longines La Grande Classique Champagne Dial Ladies Watch L4.274.3.37.7.