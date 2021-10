For a seductive, intense aroma, you need to get the magnificent scent found in La Nuit De L'homme L'intense by Yves Saint Laurent, which launched in 2015. The bottle itself is a work of art, but you actually need to mist this into the air in order to truly appreciate the craftsmanship that went into it. The main ingredients that went into producing this cologne include sage, violet, patchouli, tonka, vanilla and iris concrete.