With a soft and suede-like finish, PRO.matte Foundation will have you covered and shine-free all day. Creamy, liquid formula provides smooth and buildable coverage for both day and night time wear. Minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for an even, soft focus effect. Paraben free formula with added vitamin E, B5 & sunflower oil.