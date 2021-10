What it is: A floral and warm intense twist on Lancome's beloved La Vie est Belle fragrance. Fragrance story: La Vie est Belle Intensement Eau de Parfum introduces an addictive fusion of red iris and red vanilla, bringing a floral and warm vibration to the iconic perfume. Its heart is composed of jasmine infused with notes of vivid iris, warm vanilla and sandalwood. The scent is brightened by a smile of rich raspberries and bright bergamot.