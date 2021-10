First released in 2017, La Vie Est Belle L\'Eclat by Lancome Paris is a casually elegant, feminine fragrance that beautifully balances powdery and white floral accords with bright hints of fruit. Lovely shimmering freesia and sparkling citrus tones open the scent, mingling bergamot and sweet mandarin. Subtly intoxicating jasmine sambac, orange blossom and ethereal iris bloom at the heart, followed by a clean, comforting finish of patchouli, soft sandalwood and vanilla.