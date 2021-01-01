Lab-Created Blue & White Sapphire Ring Sterling Silver, 6

Exquisitely simple for sophisticated elegance. A cushion-cut blue sapphire contrasts beautifully against the double row of white sapphires that grace the top of the sterling silver split shank on this lovely ring.Metal: Sterling silver Stones: Lab-created cushion-cut blue sapphire, 7mmOther Stones: Lab-created round white sapphires, 1.5-1.8mmSetting: Prong Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.