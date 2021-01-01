PAJ Created Emerald Lab Created Love Knot Bolo Adjustable Bracelet in Sterling Silver

Paj Lab Created Love Knot Bolo Adjustable Bracelet In Sterling Silver. Handcrafted in rhodium-plated sterling silver, this adjustable bracelet features a love knot bolo design that's nickel-free and hypoallergenic. 0.175-carat total weight diamond in H-I color, I1 clarity 0.58 carat created blue sapphire set in 925 sterling silver Bolo adjustable bracelet with 9 in round box chain This stunning diamond and gemstone bracelet makes a meaningful, loving gift idea for birthdays, holidays, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, bridesmaids, or any special occasion.