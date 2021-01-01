Le Labo Labdanum 18 Shower Gel

Enriched with Vitamin E (antioxidants), Olive Leaf Extract (moisturizing properties), Aloe Vera, and Flaxseed Extract, this shower gel cleans the body and the mind. Le Labo shower gel does not contain parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free. A strong concentration of amber notes, with animal intonations of civet and castoreum, it remains a perfume that's discrete on your skin even though everything's combined to make it a power bomb. 8 oz. Made in USA. Vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, Made in USA, 100% recyclable, and Prop 65 compliant. ABOUT THE BRAND Le Labo's instantly recognizable labels first appeared on the New York beauty scene in 2006. Each soulful fragrance is freshly blended at the time of purchase, and the full array of products extends to nourishing, plant-based and genderless body, hair and skincare. Names like Another 13 and Bergamote 22 refer to the most prominent note and the total number of ingredients. Fragrances - Le Labo > Le Labo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Le Labo.