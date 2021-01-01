Hanes Premium Black Label Men's Crew Neck Undershirt - L

From a day at work to a night on the town, add comfort and timeless style to your look with this Hanes Premium Comfort Fit Crewneck T-Shirt Three-Pack. These crewneck shirts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your day — odor protection technology helps you stay fresh and clean, wicking fabric makes it easy to maintain the right temperature, and extra length stays tucked in. Made from a cotton-modal blend for mobile comfort, these short-sleeve crewneck tees instantly update your outfit with softness and breathability, providing a versatile option for everyday styling. You'll love the comfortable style you've added to your closet. Color: Black/Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.