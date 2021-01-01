Gorgeously crafted, the BCBGMAXAZRIA Lace and Tulle Midi Dress will stun on your next evening occasion. Round neckline with illusion V-neck plunge and sleeveless construction. Banded mesh and lace waist. Tulle and lace fabrication with handkerchief hem and an under skirt. Back zip with hook-and-eye closure. 100% polyester. Lining: 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 59 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.