Valentino Lace Crepe Jumpsuit

Crafted of delicate floral lace, this short-sleeve romper exudes a refined romanticism. It is exquisitely tailored to skim your curves and finished with feathery scallop trim. Roundneck Short sleeves Concealed back zip Fitted waist Scallop trim Viscose/cotton/polyamide Lining: Viscose/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 33" from shoulder to hem Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 15" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Designer Rtw - Valentino > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Garnet. Size: 8.