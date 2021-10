Marina Moscone - Marina Moscone's AW19 runway, which was set in The Strand's Rare Book Room, featured this black dress layered beneath an oversized blazer. It's crafted in the USA to a classic slip silhouette accented with tulle-backed lace panels which mirror the shape of the V-neckline and suspend from slender straps to a low open back before draping to the raw-cut hem. Style it with ankle boots for a trans-seasonal edit.