REBECCA TAYLOR Lace Trim Tie Cuff Blouse, Size 0 in Drknvy at Nordstrom Rack

Inset lace at the shoulders adorns a lightweight blouse with tie cuffs for chic, feminine style. Fit: this style fits true to size. Model stats for sizing:. Height: 5'8". Bust: 32". Waist: 24". Hips: 34" Model is wearing size 4. Crew neck. Bracelet length sleeves with tie cuffs. Back keyhole closure. Inset lace trim. Lightweight silk woven construction. Approx. 22" length (size 4). Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Hand wash cold Shell fabric: 100% silk Lace: 56% nylon, 44% rayon Combo fabric: 100% polyester