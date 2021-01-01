Get prepared for a rainy day with the Bernardo Lacey Rain Boots! Pull-on design with Chelsea-inspired dual elastic gore panels for a secure, flexible fit. Waterproof booties feature decorative lace panel, closed almond toe, and stacked heel. Rubber and textile upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Rubber sole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.