Carolina Herrera LÃ©gÃ¨re Rollerball, One Size , Multiple Colors

Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Fruity FloralKey Notes: Mandarin, Sambac Jasmine, and SandalwoodFragrance Description: Carolina Herrera celebrates female empowerment with a breakthrough in perfumery. Good Girl Eau de Parfum LÃ©gÃ¨re inaugurates a new phase in perfumery and in House of Herrera with the creation of an Oriental Floral constructed around the DNA of Good Girl. This scent is built around the eloquent pair of Jasmine, the emblem of Carolina Herrera, and Tonka, an intoxicating and surprising note. In a market ruled by fast fashion and where perfumes are launched nearly every day, Good Girl Eau de Parfum has become a classic and one of the most sold scents in the world. A milestone that Carolina Herrera wants to repeat with the incorporation of a new type of Jasmine in Eau de Parfum LÃ©gÃ¨re: jasmine sambac imperial, a softer flower with an exquisite high quality.LÃ©gÃ¨re pays homage to strong women and their alegrÃ­a de vivir and invites to us to be who we want to be and embrace all the roles we want. The scent speaks of a modern femme fatale who dares to play with the sweetness of Tonka and Dulce de Leche, the sensual desert made of sweetened milk. An innovative fragrance, signed by women, that invites to have fun and be naughty, because... it's good to be bad!The combination of Sandalwood with flowers (ylang ylang, and jasmine) is a sophisticated tour de force that communicates glamour and female empowerment and the creamy dulce de leche lures in. Even the textures speak: Crystallized Absolut Tonka, a sugary texture that wraps and embraces, has been used.What else you need to know:The black-lacquered bottle with a ribbed-gold stiletto heel and a complex internal pressure system that allows the spray to be diffused from the release near the top breaks the mold. "We wanted an object, not a bottle, and what more power is there but being in a heel? The system took four years and 600 tests to perfect, for this new flacon, we have needed a hundred more"ÂCarolina Herrera de Baez, creative directorSuggested Usage:-Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent.Â -After applying, avoid rubbing or dabbing skin. This breaks down the fragrance, causing it to wear off more quickly.Â -If you prefer placing fragrance on your wrists, be sure to reapply after frequent hand-washing, as this tends to rinse off the scent.Â -Replace fragrance after 12 months. Expired perfumes more than a year old lose the integrity of the original scent. Eau de Toilette or Eau de Parfum?: The difference lies in the volume of perfume oil. While EDT contains five to nine percent, EDP contains more, usually eight to 14 percent. EDPs, therefore, last longer and smell more intense.SKU Concentration:Eau de ParfumSize:.34oz/10mL