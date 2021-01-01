Tundra Boots Lacie

Winter style is never far with the Lacie boot from Tundra. Smooth water-resistant synthetic upper. Bungee with toggle promotes a snug, secure fit. Side zipper for easy on and off. Plush faux-fur lining for added style. Lightly cushioned man-made footbed for underfoot comfort. Durable rubber outsole supplies multi-surface traction. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 9 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.