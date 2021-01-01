Lightweight, breathable soft cotton material Paneled crown with embroidered eyelets for a ventilated wear Punctuated with embroidered green crocodile logo Pre-curved bill covers from elements Open-style back with a strap closure that adjusts for a secure, just-right fit The Lacoste Embroidered Crocodile Cotton Strapback Hat is imported. Give your cap game a preppy touch with the Lacoste Embroidered Crocodile Cotton Strapback Hat. Size: One Size. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Embroidered/Crocodile. Lacoste Embroidered Crocodile Strapback Hat Cotton