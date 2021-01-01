Size & FitRelaxed fit for comfy all-day wear Product FeaturesSoft cotton fleece construction Embroidered Lacoste logo on chest Crew design with ribbed neckline, cuffs and waistband 100% cotton Machine wash The Lacoste L! VE Embroidered Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt is imported. You'll look as good as you feel this winter in the Men's Lacoste L! VE Embroidered Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt. Made of soft cotton fleece and featuring bright Lacoste branding across the chest, this piece is a great layer for your cold-weather looks. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/Fleece. Lacoste Men's L!VE Embroidered Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt in Black/Black Size X-Large 100% Cotton/Fleece