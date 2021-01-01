Size & FitStandard fit is tapered through the leg and cuffed at the ankle Product FeaturesCotton blended brushed fleece fabric Elastic waistband with drawcord Ribbed cuffs show off your kicks Side pockets hold your essentials Embroidered Croc logo 83% cotton, 17% polyester Machine wash The Lacoste SPORT Branded Jogger Pants are imported. Keep your look buttoned up while maintaining the comfort you crave in the Men's Lacoste SPORT Branded Jogger Pants. Paired with your favorite hoodie or a classic tee, these casual comfies are your perfect choice for weekends indoors. Size: 2X-Large. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Lacoste Men's SPORT Branded Jogger Pants in Red/Red Currant Bush Size 2X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece