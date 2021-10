Diagonal graphic stripes adorn this loose crew neck t-shirt from the Lacoste Live collection. Crafted in soft cotton jersey, it is topped by the brand's colourful new badge appliqué on the chest and a small embroidered green crocodile at the back of the neckline. Don't miss this combination of vintage colours with an up-to-date cut, sure to brighten your mood this season. Large size model. We advise women to choose the size below their usual size.