Set yourself apart by training like the elite athletes train. The Primed® Lacrosse Shooting Target fits most 6’x6’ goals and is ideal for perfecting your shot accuracy. The Primed® Lacrosse Shooting Target is great for all ages and skill level. Performance Technology 6’ x 6’ design to fit most standard lacrosse goals 9 strategically placed target holes to improve shot accuracy Fits most standard lacrosse goals 16 bungees included to secure target to goal