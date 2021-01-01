Olga Lorencin Skin Care Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Olga Lorencin Skin Care Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum acts as your all-in-one solution to clearer, more hydrated skin. Powerhouse acids, lactic and glycolic, decongest pores, reducing their appearance, while whisking away dead dermal cells to smooth the texture of your skin and enhance clarity.Key Ingredients:Lactic Acid: exfoliates while hydrates; promotes cell turnover, even for most sensitive skin typesGlycolic Acid: exfoliates and reduces the appearance of fine lines and superficial wrinkles; aids in the appearance of lightening and pigmentation controlMalic Acid: reduces the appearance of wrinkles; decreases blemishes; smooths and softens skin textureStrontium Nitrate: alleviates stinging, burning and itchingKey Benefits:Clearer skinRefined, minimized pores Reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine linesBrighter, firmer complexionTips: Can be used alone as a hydrator for oilier complexions, or under moisturizer for normal to dry skin. For dry or mature skin, mix equal parts Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum with Reparative Nutrient Serum for deeper hydration and anti-aging benefits.