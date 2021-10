Un Billion\'s tote handbag, LACY! This chic east-west designed tote bag is the perfect staple for EVERYONE\'S closet! Featured in a variety of animal patterns, LACY is the ideal eye-catcher. It is detailed with a removable interior pouch, which is superb for the organization. This bag can hold anything! Adding to its trendy look, there is a pom-pom keychain detail attached to its handle and accents of beautiful gold hardware.