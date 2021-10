SKU: 1055696-EAV6-W46-TON. Crafted in textured leather with magnolia print, this crossbody bag from Furla features a flap and magnetic button closure, iconic Furla Arch logo in metal, adjustable strap with 55 cm drop for shoulder or crossbody wear and 1 main interior compartment with an extractable credit card holder. Dimensions: W 7.48 x H 4.33 x D 1.57.