Furla Ladies Crossbody. SKU: BAXPACO-ARE-O60. Barcode: 8050560890094. Color: Black. Size: W 23 cm x H 18 cm x D 7 cm. Furla Ladies 1927 Black Leather Crossbody Bag. 1927 Shoulder bag from Furla in black textured leather with a gold-toned metal hardware featuring a metal turnstile closure with Furla logo on the front, exterior slip pocket at the rear, adjustable shoulder strap and 1 main interior compartment with a zip pocket and logo patch.