Salvatore Ferragamo Ladies Clutch. SKU: 24A542 C 737052. Barcode: 8057453911287. Color: Black/Natural. Salvatore Ferragamo Ladies 927 Clutch. Crafted from deer leather, this clutch features a suede lining, decorated with 1927 date with signature on the front, an exterior front zip pocket, a main compartment, zip top closure and a wrist strap. Made in Italy.