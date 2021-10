Burberry Ladies Dresses. Fashion category: Shirts & Blouses. SKU: 4050131. Color: Natural White. Burberry Ladies Bunched Print Cotton Shirt With Neck Tie. Crafted from silk which is accennted with a multicolor print from Henry Moores drawing 'Reclining Figure', this shirt features a self-tie bow along the neckline, short sleeves and concealed side zip. Outer: 100% silk Lining: 100% polyester.