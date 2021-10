Launch year: 2015. Top notes: Blackcurrant, Bergamot. Heart notes: Jasmine, Lily of the valley, Peony, Peach, Blue hyacinth. Base notes: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Amber, Vanilla, Musk. Design house: Yardley Of London. Scent name: English Bluebell. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 4.2 oz. Barcode: 5060322952772. Yardley Of London Ladies English Bluebell EDT Spray 4.2 oz Fragrances 5060322952772. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.