Silver-tone alloy case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Pink glitter dial with silver-tone hands and Swarovski crystal hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral with hardened coating crystal. Fluted push / pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Band length: 7.5 inches. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at (30 meters/100 feet. Functions: classic three hand movement. Crystal Series. Dress watch style. Burgi Ladies Glitter Ombre Swarovski Crystal Dial Bracelet Watch.