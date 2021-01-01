A soft- & smooth-textured compact powder that creates a flawless complexion. Gives a full coverage yet feels light on skin for comfort. Formulated with polymer powder to provide a radiant makeup result. Infused with supple micro-beads to blur imperfections & neutralize excess sebum for a shine-free effect. Enhanced with a unique Flexi-Fit Puzzle Complex to deliver a long-lasting hold & smooth finish. Contains anti-oxidant properties to fight against free radicals. Water-resistant for up to 12-hour wear. Packaged in a portable, on-the-go compact. Available in a wide array of shades for matching. Design house: Make Up Forever. Series: Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.38 oz. Color: # Y335 (Dark Sand). Barcode: 3548752129817. Make Up Forever Ladies Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation 0.38 oz # Y335 (Dark Sand) Makeup 3548752129817.