An effective exfoliating facial moisturizer. Formulated with Carnation Oil & AHA Lactic Acid. Helps stimulate cell turnover & gently exfoliate skin. Blended with Allantoin & Seawater to soothe & calm sensitive areas. Loaded with botanicals for revitalizing & hydrating benefits. Design house: Mario Badescu. Series: Revitalin Moisturizer. Gender: Ladies. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Moisturizers. Beauty group: Face. Size: 2 oz. Color: For Combination/ Dry/ Sensitive Skin Types. Barcode: 785364400146. Mario Badescu Ladies Revitalin Moisturizer 2 oz For Combination/ Dry/ Sensitive Skin Types Skin Care 785364400146.