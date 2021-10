Leather and felt upper. Lace-front closure connected through hidden eyelets. Dual side zippers for easy on-and-off. Metallic logo at the tongue. Round-toe silhouette. Faux fur lining. Lightly padded leather insole with embossed logo. Synthetic outsole. Made in Italy. Giuseppe Zanotti Ladies Gray Runer Felt Fur Sneakers Size 35.5 Please visit the brand website for sizing information.