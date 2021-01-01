Calcutta Ladies Short Sleeve T-Shirt – Navy, Chevron Anchor, Small

SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT: The Ladies Short Sleeve T-Shirts are fun and unique to match your style with your pick of a printed design on the back. Mix-and-match them to always have a Calcutta shirt ready for all your fishing trips. FABRIC: These tees have 100% pre-shrunk cotton to be super soft and comfy with a Calcutta logo on the front left chest. Available in different colors and looks, they are tasteful and satisfying for any outdoor occasion. COMFORTABLE: Stay relaxed and mobile in this regular fit apparel while out on the water. It’s a simple piece of durable clothing that will keep your performance high or help you relax for a casual evening. FISHING: Ladies will appreciate having this clothing out on the boat with their sunglasses and hat. Gift this item to your favorite angler for a quick pullover and keep them ready for their next adventure. CALCUTTA: Born in the back of a Florida tackle shop in 1991, Calcutta was created with a rebellious spirit and an ambitious goal to build hardworking gear for those with a passion for the outdoors.