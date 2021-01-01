B & C Ladies Smart Short Sleeve Poplin Shirt / Ladies Shirts (Business Blue) - XXL - Also in: L, 3XL

Blended polyester/cotton Easy Care poplin fabric providing comfort and durability. - Soft fused feminine collar. - Folded sleeve hem. - Darts at bustline, front and black panels for adjusted fit. - Cross stitched matching mother of pearl effect buttons. - Horizontal last button hole. - Modern rounded bottom hem. - 1 spare button. - Weight: 115g/m². - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% combed Cotton. - XS (8: Dress Size, 91: Chest (cm)). - S (10: Dress Size, 96: Chest (cm)). - M (12: Dress Size, 101: Chest (cm)). - L (14: Dress Size, 106: Chest (cm)). - XL (16: Dress Size, 111: Chest (cm)). - 2XL (18: Dress Size, 116: Chest (cm)). - 3XL (20: Dress Size, 121: Chest (cm)). - 4XL (22: Dress Size, 126: Chest (cm)). - B & C - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message, and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Women