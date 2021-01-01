Gildan Ladies Soft Style Tank Top Vest (Cherry Red) - M - Also in: S, L

Deluxe 30s Soft style yarns. - Wide straps. - Rib knit trim applied to neckline and armholes. - Side seam construction with stylish tapered fit. - Twin needle bottom hem. - Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease. - Weight: 141- 150g/m². - Fabric: 100% Ringspun Cotton. - S (4-6: US Dress Size). - M (6-8: US Dress Size). - L (8-10: US Dress Size). - XL (10-12: US Dress Size). - 2XL (12-14: US Dress Size). - GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR - every style, color and size you could need at a price you will want to pay. - Gender: Women