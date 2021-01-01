A 100% all-mineral, high protection facial sunscreen. Features a hydrating, anti-oxidant-rich & water-resistant (40 minutes) formula. Lightweight & silky texture blends seamlessly into skin. Neutral, universal shade suits all skin tones. Harnesses EnviroScreen Technology to provide invisible, 100% mineral protection from environmental aggressors. Contains carefully-selected specialty ingredients to nourish & protect skin against harmful aggressors. Leaves skin fresh & flawless. Reef-safe, non-comedogenic & hypoallergenic . Free of cruelty, parabens, sulfate, phthalate, oil, gluten & fragrance. Design house: Colorescience. Series: Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50. Gender: Ladies. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Lotion & Oils. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1.8 oz. Barcode: 813419024013. Colorescience Ladies Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 1.8 oz Skin Care 813419024013.