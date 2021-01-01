Gucci Ladies Shoulder Bag. SKU: 470270 DJ2SG 8963. Barcode: 2002017392350. Color: White/ Gold/Blue. Gucci White / Gold / Blue Ladies Sylvie Bee Star Mini Leather Bag. Crafted from leather, this structured bag features bees and stars print dcorating the exterior of the bag, Signature web stripe detail with metal chain and buckle closure, a main compartment with an interior slip pocket, top handle with 10cm drop, a leather crossbody strap with 51cm drop and detachable torchon shoulder strap with 51cm drop. Made in Italy. Dimensions Width 7.9 in x Height 5.5 in x Depth 3.1 in